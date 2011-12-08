Dec 8 Following are security developments
in Pakistan at 1720 GMT on Thursday.
QUETTA - Militants fired a rocket-propelled grenade at
trucks loaded with fuel and supplies for NATO troops in
Afghanistan in the southwestern city of Quetta in Baluchistan
province, setting fire to 25 vehicles, police officials said.
The trucks were parked at a terminal, waiting for clearance
to travel to Afghanistan. Pakistan suspended NATO supply routes
after a Nov. 26 cross-border NATO air attack killed 24 Pakistani
soldiers.
KHYBER - Gunmen on motorcycles killed Zarteef Afridi, the
local coordinator of the non-government Human Rights Commission
of Pakistan, in the northwestern Khyber tribal region near the
border with Afghanistan, local officials said.
Human rights activists have increasingly been threatened in
Pakistan. The federal minorities minister and the governor of
Punjab province were assassinated earlier this year for their
opposition to a law that rights groups say persecutes
minorities.
(Reporting by Ibrahim Shinwari in KHYBER and Gul Yusufzai in
QUETTA; Writing by Qasim Nauman)