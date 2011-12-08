Dec 8 Following are security developments in Pakistan at 1720 GMT on Thursday.

QUETTA - Militants fired a rocket-propelled grenade at trucks loaded with fuel and supplies for NATO troops in Afghanistan in the southwestern city of Quetta in Baluchistan province, setting fire to 25 vehicles, police officials said.

The trucks were parked at a terminal, waiting for clearance to travel to Afghanistan. Pakistan suspended NATO supply routes after a Nov. 26 cross-border NATO air attack killed 24 Pakistani soldiers.

KHYBER - Gunmen on motorcycles killed Zarteef Afridi, the local coordinator of the non-government Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, in the northwestern Khyber tribal region near the border with Afghanistan, local officials said.

Human rights activists have increasingly been threatened in Pakistan. The federal minorities minister and the governor of Punjab province were assassinated earlier this year for their opposition to a law that rights groups say persecutes minorities. (Reporting by Ibrahim Shinwari in KHYBER and Gul Yusufzai in QUETTA; Writing by Qasim Nauman)