Dec 11 Following are security developments in Pakistan at 1835 GMT on Sunday.

BOLAN - Gunmen on motorcycles opened fire at four fuel trucks in the Bolan area of southwestern Baluchistan province, setting them on fire and killing one of the drivers, police said.

Hundreds of loaded trucks were stranded in Pakistan after the government blocked NATO supply routes to protest against a Nov. 26 cross-border NATO air attack that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers.