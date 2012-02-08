Feb 8 Following are security developments in Pakistan on Wednesday at 1830 GMT.

* indicates new or updated items

* QUETTA - Unidentifed attackers threw a hand grenade at a shop in Quetta, capital of southwestern Baluchistan province, wounding four people, police officials said.

* CHAMAN - Gunmen on motorcycles shot and killed local politician Abdul Ghani Haqqani in the town of Chaman in southwestern Baluchistan province, near the Afghan border, security officials said.

GHALANAI - Militants set off a homemade bomb next to a police patrol in the village of Chinari in the northwestern Mohmand tribal region near the Afghan border, killing two policemen and wounding one, local government officials said.

MIRANSHAH - A U.S. drone fired two missiles at a house in the village of Thapi in the North Waziristan tribal region, near the Afghan border, killing 10 suspected militants, security officials and residents said. (Reporting by Gul Yusufzai in QUETTA, Saeed Achakzai in CHAMAN, Shams Mohmand in GHALANAI, Haji Mujtaba in MIRANSHAH, Jibran Ahmad in PESHAWAR and Saud Mehsud in DERA ISMAIL KHAN; Writing by Qasim Nauman; Editing by Chris Allbritton)