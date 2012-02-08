Feb 8 Following are security developments
in Pakistan on Wednesday at 1830 GMT.
* indicates new or updated items
* QUETTA - Unidentifed attackers threw a hand grenade at a
shop in Quetta, capital of southwestern Baluchistan province,
wounding four people, police officials said.
* CHAMAN - Gunmen on motorcycles shot and killed local
politician Abdul Ghani Haqqani in the town of Chaman in
southwestern Baluchistan province, near the Afghan border,
security officials said.
GHALANAI - Militants set off a homemade bomb next to a
police patrol in the village of Chinari in the northwestern
Mohmand tribal region near the Afghan border, killing two
policemen and wounding one, local government officials said.
MIRANSHAH - A U.S. drone fired two missiles at a house in
the village of Thapi in the North Waziristan tribal region, near
the Afghan border, killing 10 suspected militants, security
officials and residents said.
