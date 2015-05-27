ISLAMABAD May 27 Pakistan has asked U.S.
authorities to help it investigate Axact, a software firm
accused of earning millions of dollars from the international
sale of bogus university degrees online, officials said on
Wednesday.
Pakistani police also arrested the head of Axact in the
early hours of Wednesday following a raid on the company's
diploma printing operations, and registered a criminal case
against him, investigators said.
The interior ministry wrote to the Federal Bureau of
Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday seeking assistance. Officials
said a letter had been sent to the U.S. State Department.
The request came days after a New York Times article said
that Axact had run a global network of fake online universities
that manipulated customers and generated tens of millions of
dollars in estimated revenue annually by selling bogus diplomas.
Axact has denied the allegations, calling them "baseless".
A senior interior ministry official, who did not wish to be
named, said: "This is a scam whose victims are mostly people
outside of Pakistan, in the U.S., UK and the Middle East.
"It was inevitable for the FBI to get involved in a scam in
which so many Americans have allegedly been cheated. We will
also reach out to Interpol in the coming days."
The allegations, which have dominated Pakistani headlines in
recent days, are an embarrassment for a government already under
pressure from a faltering economy, with people questioning why
regulators appeared to be wrong footed.
Officials from Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)
questioned Axact's CEO Shoaib Shaikh for several hours on
Tuesday night in the southern port city of Karachi, where the
company is based.
In scenes shown live on television overnight, Shaikh led
investigators to a company office piled high with blank degrees
from fake colleges and certificates appearing to bear the
signature of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
On Wednesday afternoon he was presented before a court in
handcuffs.
Earlier in the week, authorities had sealed several Axact
offices across Pakistan and confiscated documents and computers.
Shaikh has released a series of videotaped "appeals" to the
public to protest over the crackdown on Axact.
"In the last week there has been a conspiracy to shut down
Axact; because of this the company that contributes to 65
percent of Pakistan's IT exports has been reduced to zero,"
Shaikh said in a message recorded shortly before he was taken in
for questioning.
"I want to say this clearly: this is just a conspiracy. For
God's sake, come out on the streets against this conspiracy."
According to Shaikh, a campaign against Axact has been led
by Pakistani media moguls who felt threatened by Bol, a new
television network that Axact was setting up.
In the last two years, Shaikh has poached several senior
journalists from rival networks. Some of the most prominent have
resigned in the wake of the allegations against Axact.
