By Jibran Ahmad
PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Aug 29 Pakistan on Thursday
overturned a 33-year jail term handed down to a doctor who
helped CIA agents find al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, a
decision which may result in a new trial.
Shakil Afridi, hailed as a hero by U.S. officials, was
arrested after U.S. special forces killed bin Laden in May 2011
in the town of Abbottabad in a secret raid that outraged
Pakistan and strained relations between the strategic allies.
Afridi's conviction in 2012 further soured the atmosphere.
U.S. senators withheld $33 million in aid in retaliation.
Pakistani officials initially said Afridi was charged with
treason for helping the United States, but court documents
showed he was jailed for being a member of a militant group,
Lashkar-e-Islam.
On Thursday, senior judicial official Sahibzada Mohammad
Anees overturned the ruling on the grounds that another official
had exceeded his authority when handing down last year's
sentence.
"The assistant political agent ... did not have the
authority to award 33 years' imprisonment to Dr. Shakil Afridi,"
said a written judgment. "The assistant political agent played
the role of a magistrate for which he was not authorised."
Afridi was not present at Thursday's hearing in the city of
Peshawar and remains in custody. A political agent and his
assistant are representatives of the Pakistani government in the
semiautonomous tribal areas, which are not covered by the
country's judicial system.
Afridi was accused of running a fake vaccination campaign,
in which he collected DNA samples, that is believed to have
helped the American intelligence agency track down bin Laden.
LINGERING TENSION
Relations between Pakistan and the United States have since
slowly improved but residual distrust lingers.
A new trial would raise the prospect of his release but if
he were freed, Afridi would probably have to leave Pakistan.
Militant groups have long threatened to kill him, and Pakistani
authorities have said they fear for his life even in jail.
Lawyer Samiullah Afridi said Afridi planned to submit an
application for an early hearing. He will also be allowed to use
lawyers in the next trial, a legal privilege he was previously
denied. Afridi has denied the charges against him and a
spokesman for the group said they had no ties with him.
"Shakil was himself kidnapped by militants," Afridi's lawyer
told Reuters. "He had to pay a lot of money for his release.
There is no question that a person like him would treat
militants or give them funds."
The review of Afridi's case will be conducted under the
auspices of the political agent of Khyber Agency who is trained
as a judge, Anees said in his statement. It will be up to the
agent to decide whether a new trial is needed.
Anees is a commissioner with responsibility for law in
Pakistan's tribal areas, which are governed by colonial-era
legislation known as the Frontier Crimes Regulation.
"An order for a re-trial implies a judgment on the quality
of the earlier order, not just on the authority of the officer
who gave the order," said lawyer Ahmer Bilal Soofi, an expert in
the Frontier Crimes Regulation.
"The judicial official could have reduced his sentence, if
that was the problem. But he did not. He overturned the entire
order."
