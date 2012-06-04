MIRANSHAH, Pakistan, June 4 A U.S. drone attack in northwest Pakistan killed 15 people on Monday, intelligence officials said, a move likely to add to tensions between Washington and Islamabad amid a standoff over NATO supply routes to Afghanistan.

The strike, the third in three days, targeted a militant hideout in the Hesokhel village of the North Waziristan tribal region, officials said. It brought the death toll from drone attacks in Pakistan in the past three days to 27. (Reporting by Haji Mujtaba in MIRANSHAH, Jibran Ahmad in PESHAWAR and Saud Mehsud in DERA ISMAIL KHAN; Writing by Qasim Nauman; Editing by Paul Tait)