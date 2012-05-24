US STOCKS-S&P, Dow flat after Comey testimony; Nasdaq at record high
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election
May 24 A U.S. drone strike on suspected Islamist militants in northwest Pakistan killed 10 people on Thursday, intelligence officials said, an attack likely to raise tensions in a standoff with Washington over NATO supply routes to Afghanistan.
The pilotless drone aircraft fired two missiles at a compound in a village in North Waziristan, a day after a similar attack killed four suspected militants in the same region. (Reporting by Haji Mujtaba in MIRANSHAH and Jibran Ahmad in PESHAWAR; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in U.S. election
NEW YORK, June 8 The 'Trump trade' made a comeback on Thursday on Wall Street but the S&P and Dow industrials ended flat as former FBI director James Comey said President Donald Trump fired him to undermine an investigation into Russian meddling into last November's U.S. election.