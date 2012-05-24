May 24 A U.S. drone strike on suspected Islamist militants in northwest Pakistan killed 10 people on Thursday, intelligence officials said, an attack likely to raise tensions in a standoff with Washington over NATO supply routes to Afghanistan.

The pilotless drone aircraft fired two missiles at a compound in a village in North Waziristan, a day after a similar attack killed four suspected militants in the same region. (Reporting by Haji Mujtaba in MIRANSHAH and Jibran Ahmad in PESHAWAR; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Paul Tait)