By Jibran Ahmed and Hamid Shalizi
PESHAWAR, Pakistan/KABUL Nov 21 A suspected
U.S. drone strike on an Islamic seminary in Pakistan killed a
senior member of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network early on
Thursday, Pakistani and Afghan sources said.
It was the first drone strike in the nuclear-armed South
Asian nation since Pakistani Taliban chief Hakimullah Mehsud was
killed on Nov. 1 in an attack that sparked a fierce power
struggle within the fragmented insurgency.
Maulvi Ahmad Jan, an adviser to Sirajuddin Haqqani, the
feared head of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network, was in the
madrassa when at least three rockets hit his room in the Hangu
district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa just before sunrise.
"Yes it's true, we lost another valuable figure this
morning," a senior Haqqani official told Reuters.
A Pakistani intelligence source said that Sirajuddin Haqqani
himself was spotted at the same seminary just two days earlier.
The group is one of the main enemies of U.S.-led forces in
neighbouring Afghanistan, frequently launching attacks on
foreign troops from mountainous hideouts in Pakistan's lawless
North Waziristan region.
But it has been under considerable strain this month since
its chief financier, Nasiruddin Haqqani, was shot dead in
Islamabad on Nov. 11. No one claimed responsibility for that
shooting.
A source with Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security
intelligence agency confirmed Jan's death. At least four other
people also died in the attack but dozens of students sleeping
in other rooms were unhurt, police and militant sources said.
Washington has long urged Islamabad to crack down on the
group. Nasiruddin's father was once an ally of the United States
during the rebellion in Afghanistan against the Soviets.
Pakistan publicly opposes U.S. drone strikes, saying they
kill too many civilians and violate its sovereignty, although in
private officials admit the government broadly supports them.
Thursday's missiles hit only two of the nine rooms in the
seminary where Jan was staying with several other militants.
"Only the two rooms where Maulvi Ahmad Jan and other Afghan
Taliban leaders were staying were hit by the drone. The
remaining seven rooms remained intact," a local resident said.
Most drone strikes occur in the lawless North Waziristan
region where Taliban insurgents are holed up, and are rare in
densely populated places such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The attack took place a day after Pakistan's foreign policy
chief Sartaj Aziz was quoted as saying the United States had
promised not to conduct drone strikes while the government tries
to engage the Taliban in peace talks.
The United States has not commented on Aziz's remarks.
