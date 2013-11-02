DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan The Pakistani Taliban voted on Saturday to promote their number two commander, Khan Said, also known as Sajna, to replace leader Hakimullah Mehsud who was killed in a strike by a U.S. drone, militant commanders and security sources said.

Said is believed to have masterminded an attack on a jail in northwest Pakistan that freed nearly 400 prisoners in 2012 and an attack on a Pakistani air force base in the same year.

Mehsud was killed by a U.S. drone in northwest Pakistan, near the Afghan border, on Friday.

(Writing By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Robert Birsel)