(Corrects to North Waziristan from South Waziristan)
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan Oct 7 Missiles from
a U.S. drone on Tuesday slammed into a suspected militant
training camp in northwest Pakistan, killing six, intelligence
officials said, in the third such strike in as many days.
Three missiles from the unmanned aircraft hit the camp in
the Shawal area of North Waziristan just after midday, two
intelligence officials told Reuters. Nine suspected militants
were reported injured, they said.
The United States halted drone strikes for the first six
months of 2014 while the government engaged in ultimately
fruitless peace talks with the Taliban insurgency.
But the strikes restarted in June, just days before the
military announced an anti-Taliban offensive, and their pace
stepped up this month.
Five suspected militants were killed in a strike in Shawal
on Monday, and another five killed in a strike in the same area
on Sunday.
The Shawal valley is a thickly forested, mountainous area
where many of the militants who fled the anti-Taliban offensive
are believed to be hiding.
Pakistan's government routinely publicly protests the
strikes as an infringement of its national sovereignty. But
former President Pervez Musharraf admitted strikes during his
term were approved.
