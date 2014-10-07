* Drones carry out two attacks in North Waziristan
* Targeted suspected training camp, militant gathering
* Drone strikes resumed in June after long break
(Updates with second strike)
By Saud Mehsud
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan, Oct 7 Missiles from
U.S. drones hit a gathering of militants and a suspected
training camp in northwest Pakistan in two separate attacks on
Tuesday, killing at least 8 people, intelligence officials said.
Attacks by U.S. drones have intensified in recent months
after a pause in the first half of this year. Tuesday's attacks
mark the third and fourth drone strike in three days.
In the first attack, three missiles from the unmanned
aircraft hit a suspected training camp in the Shawal area of
North Waziristan just after midday, two Pakistani intelligence
officials told Reuters. Six suspected militants were reported
killed and nine injured, they said.
In the second attack, missiles hit a gathering of militants
on a mountain in the Datta Khel region in North Waziristan,
killing two people and wounding at least four on Tuesday
evening, said Pakistani intelligence officials.
Death tolls from drone strikes are often disputed since the
area is off limits to independent journalists and observers. The
Taliban also frequently seal off the sites of attacks.
The United States halted drone strikes in Pakistan for the
first six months of 2014 while the Pakistani government engaged
in ultimately fruitless peace talks with the Taliban insurgency.
But the strikes restarted on June 11, just four days before
the military announced an anti-Taliban offensive in the remote
region of North Waziristan along the Afghan border.
Many of the militants who fled the offensive are believed to
be hiding in the Shawal valley, a thickly forested, mountainous
area.
Five suspected militants were killed in a strike in Shawal
on Monday, and another five killed in a strike in the same area
on Sunday.
Pakistan's government routinely publicly protests the
strikes as an infringement of its national sovereignty. But
former President Pervez Musharraf admitted strikes during his
term were approved.
The U.S. has reined in its drone programme in Pakistan
following intense criticism over civilian deaths. No civilians
have been reported killed in 2014, according to the Bureau of
Investigative Journalism, which tracks drone strikes using local
media reports.
The Bureau said there had been at least 12 drone strikes in
Pakistan so far this year, although it did not include the
second strike from Tuesday in its data.
