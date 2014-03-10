By Mehreen Zahra-Malik and Eissa Saeed
| ISLAMABAD, March 10
ISLAMABAD, March 10 Dozens of children have died
of malnutrition and other causes in Pakistan's southern region
this year, prompting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to travel to
the drought-stricken area to allocate $10 million in emergency
aid.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of
Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said 18 children under the age of
five had died in January and another 23 in February.
Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)
confirmed the U.N. figures, saying 26 under-five children had
also died in December when a severe drought hit the Tharparkar
area of the southern region of Sindh.
The drought has affected an estimated 900,000 people,
according to the Tharparkar deputy commissioner's office.
Sharif flew to the arid region on Monday to promise $10
million in aid.
"The people will soon be able to return to their homes and
prosperity will come to these areas," Sharif promised in
televised comments. "The situation will improve very soon."
The extreme dry weather is compounding the plight of the
impoverished farming region, where health services are poor and
unemployment is high.
Hazem el Mahi, a UNOCHA spokesman, said it was too early to
say exactly what was causing the spike in child mortality, but
that it was a combination of infections and maternal and child
malnutrition.
"We are not aware of adult deaths so far," he said.
"We have started a joint assessment with the Pakistan
government only today and we can't know the real situation on
the ground until the assessment is complete."
Pakistani media said the children were dying due to
drought-related malnutrition. No figures for deaths in March
have been released.
Local media have said relief goods were not reaching the
affected area promptly. One report said 60,000 sacks of flour
had been dispatched to Sindh but only 900 had been distributed.
"He (Sharif) directed to ensure swift provision of edible
commodities, drinking water and medicine to the people," the
prime minister's office said in a statement. It said Sharif had
also ordered strict action against those responsible for
"negligence" in distributing wheat in Tharparkar.
NDMA director Raza Iqbal attributed the distribution
problems to delays in paying transport companies. "There are
administration issues," he said, but gave no details.
Provincial authorities, relief groups and political parties
have sent food, medicine and other items to the drought-hit
areas.
(Editing by Maria Golovnina and Alistair Lyon)