KARACHI May 6 Pakistani authorities have seized
more than 3 tonnes of hashish bound for the Middle East and
Europe on an oil tanker, one of the country's largest hauls of
the drug ever, police and coastguard officials said on
Wednesday.
The drugs were found late on Tuesday after a tip-off. The
tanker had set sail from Karachi and three Pakistani men from
the southwestern province of Baluchistan had been arrested for
drug trafficking, police said.
"The hashish was kept in secret compartments especially
meant for drug smuggling," said police officer Chakar Khan.
The 3.13 tonnes was the biggest seizure of hashish the
coastguard had ever made, said coastguard officer Major Zafar
Ahmed, The drugs were worth about $50 million on the
international market, he added.
Pakistan is a producer of hashish and opium, which is
refined into heroin, but most of the drugs smuggled out of the
country come from neighbouring Afghanistan, the world's biggest
producer of both drugs, according to the U.N. Office on Drugs
and Crime.
