ARAWAN, Pakistan, Sept 27 The death toll from an
earthquake in southwestern Pakistan has reached 515, a
provincial official said Friday, as insurgents continue to
hamper relief efforts.
Babar Yaqoob, the Chief Secretary of Baluchistan, gave the
updated death toll as he was touring the destroyed region of
Awaran, where the earthquake struck on Tuesday.
The area is also a stronghold of separatist Baluch
insurgents, who have shot at helicopters carrying military
officials in charge of responding to the disaster.
"There is a law and order situation here and other hurdles
but despite everything, we will get to every last person," said
Lt. Gen. Nasir Janjua, the highest ranking military official in
the province.