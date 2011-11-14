BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
DAILY INDICATORS
FRIDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate 86.60/86.65 86.60/86.66 (Rs/$) Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 86.50/86.70 n/a Karachi 100-share index 12,019.32 11,969.05 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 49,028 49,028
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 2 Oct 19 Three-months bills 11,7825 11.8742 Six-month bills 11.8070 11.9195 12-month bills 11.8769 11.9396 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 12 Sept 14 11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.1550 13,2218 11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 12.1909 13,2356 11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB B/Rejected B/Rejected 12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 12.2418 13,2504 12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB No No
B/Received B/Received 13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No No
B/Received B/Received 13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon No No
B/Received B/Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Nov 4 Oct 28 Total liquid frx reserves $17,03 $17.15 Forex held by central bank $13.28 $13.41 Forex held by commercial banks $3.75 $3.74
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS Consumer price index Oct n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 1.4 1.03 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 11 10.46 Wholesale price index Oct n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 0.4 0.25 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 15.4 16.98 Trade Balance Oct $-1.71 bln $-1.786 bln Exports Oct $1.89 $1.836 Imports Oct $3.60 $3.622
ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10 Population (millions) *177.18 173.51 Per capita income $1254 $1073 External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct Trade balance (FBS July-xx) $-15.59 bln $15.42 bln Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln Current a/c balance $-784 mln $-3.456 bln
* = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
Jun 14 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2017/18. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----