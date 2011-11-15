DAILY INDICATORS
MONDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate 86.63/86.69 86.60/86.65
(Rs/$)
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 86.40/86.70 86.50/86.70
Karachi 100-share index 12,008.48 12,019.32
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 49,542 49,028
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 2 Oct 19
Three-months bills 11,7825 11.8742
Six-month bills 11.8070 11.9195
12-month bills 11.8769 11.9396
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction
results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 12 Sept 14
11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.1550 13,2218
11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 12.1909 13,2356
11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB B/Rejected B/Rejected
12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 12.2418 13,2504
12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB No No
B/Received B/Received
13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No No
B/Received B/Received
13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon No No
B/Received B/Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Nov 4 Oct 28
Total liquid frx reserves $17,03 $17.15
Forex held by central bank $13.28 $13.41
Forex held by commercial banks $3.75 $3.74
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Oct n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 1.4 1.03
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 11 10.46
Wholesale price index Oct n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 0.4 0.25
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 15.4 16.98
Trade Balance Oct $-1.71 bln $-1.786 bln
Exports Oct $1.89 $1.836
Imports Oct $3.60 $3.622
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10
Population (millions) *177.18 173.51
Per capita income $1254 $1073
External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct
Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct
Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-xx) $-15.59 bln $15.42 bln
Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln
Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln
Current a/c balance $-784 mln $-3.456 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics