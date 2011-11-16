DAILY INDICATORS

TUESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 86.80/86.86 86.63/86.69 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 86.40/86.70 86.40/86.70 Karachi 100-share index 11,994.01 12,008.48 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 49,200 49,542

CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 2 Oct 19 Three-months bills 11,7825 11.8742 Six-month bills 11.8070 11.9195 12-month bills 11.8769 11.9396 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 12 Sept 14 11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.1550 13,2218 11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 12.1909 13,2356 11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB B/Rejected B/Rejected 12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 12.2418 13,2504 12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB No No

B/Received B/Received 13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No No

B/Received B/Received 13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon No No

B/Received B/Received

WEEKLY INDICATORS

Week ending Nov 4 Oct 28 Total liquid frx reserves $17,03 $17.15 Forex held by central bank $13.28 $13.41 Forex held by commercial banks $3.75 $3.74

MONTHLY INDICATORS

LAST PVS Consumer price index Oct n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 1.4 1.03 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 11 10.46 Wholesale price index Oct n/a n/a

Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 0.4 0.25 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 15.4 16.98 Trade Balance Oct $-1.71 bln $-1.786 bln Exports Oct $1.89 $1.836 Imports Oct $3.60 $3.622

ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10 Population (millions) *177.18 173.51 Per capita income $1254 $1073 External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct Trade balance (FBS July-xx) $-15.59 bln $15.42 bln Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln Current a/c balance $-784 mln $-3.456 bln

* = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics