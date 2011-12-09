BRIEF-Raunaq EPC International to consider issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis
* Says to consider 'issue of convertible warrants' on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DAILY INDICATORS THURSDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 89.10/89.16 89.25/89.35 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 89.40/89.70 89.50/89.80 Karachi 100-share index 11,392.57 11,283.89 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 49,628 49,585 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 30 Nov 16 Three-months bills 11,6450 11.7825 Six-month bills 11.6722 11.8070 12-month bills 11.8016 11.8769 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 23 Oct 12 11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.2201 12,1550 11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB B/Rejected 12,1909 11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB B/Rejected B/Rejected 12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 12.3217 12,2418 12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB No No B/Received B/Received 13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No No B/Received B/Received 13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon No No B/Received B/Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Dec 2 Nov 25 Total liquid frx reserves $16,68 bln $16.88 bln Forex held by central bank $12.86 bln $13.12 bln Forex held by commercial banks $3.82 bln $3.76 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Nov n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.29 1.4 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 10.19 11 Wholesale price index Nov n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.53 0.4 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 11.10 15.4 Trade Balance Oct $-1.71 bln $-1.786 bln Exports Oct $1.89 $1.836 Imports Oct $3.60 $3.622 ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10 Population (millions) *177.18 173.51 Per capita income $1254 $1073 External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-15.59 bln $-15.42 bln Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln Current a/c balance $268 mln $-3.456 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)
June 14 Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday tracking tepid Asian markets ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained after its telecom unit reported strong April subscriber additions.