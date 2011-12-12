BRIEF-Central Bank of India says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action
* Says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
DAILY INDICATORS FRIDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 89.00/89.10 89.10/89.16 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 88.80/89.30 89.40/89.70 Karachi 100-share index 11,464.61 11,392.57 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 49,371 49,628 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 30 Nov 16 Three-months bills 11,6450 11.7825 Six-month bills 11.6722 11.8070 12-month bills 11.8016 11.8769 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 23 Oct 12 11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.2201 12,1550 11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB B/Rejected 12,1909 11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB B/Rejected B/Rejected 12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 12.3217 12,2418 12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB No No B/Received B/Received 13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No No B/Received B/Received 13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon No No B/Received B/Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Dec 2 Nov 25 Total liquid frx reserves $16,68 bln $16.88 bln Forex held by central bank $12.86 bln $13.12 bln Forex held by commercial banks $3.82 bln $3.76 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Nov n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.29 1.4 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 10.19 11 Wholesale price index Nov n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.53 0.4 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 11.10 15.4 Trade Balance Nov $-2.17 bln $-1.71 bln Exports Nov $1.55 $1.89 Imports Nov $3.72 $3.60 ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10 Population (millions) *177.18 173.51 Per capita income $1254 $1073 External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-15.59 bln $-15.42 bln Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln Current a/c balance $268 mln $-3.456 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)
By Nicole Pinto June 14 Indonesian shares hit a record closing high on Wednesday, with most markets in the region rising ahead of a likely rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting more clarity on its future stance. Indonesia surged 1.5 percent, buoyed by financials, while Vietnam hit a nine-year closing high. Economists polled by Reuters overwhelmingly see the Fed raising its benchmark rate to a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent,