DAILY INDICATORS TUESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 89.90/89.95 89.76/89.81 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 90.00/90.20 89.80/90.00 Karachi 100-share index 11,338.04 11,083.03 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 46,971 46,757 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 14 Nov 30 Three-months bills B/Rejected 11.6450 Six-month bills B/Rejected 11.6722 12-month bills B/Rejected 11.8016 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 23 Oct 12 11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.2201 12.1550 11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB B/Rejected 12.1909 11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB B/Rejected B/Rejected 12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 12.3217 12.2418 12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB No No B/Received B/Received 13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No No B/Received B/Received 13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon No No B/Received B/Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Dec 9 Dec 2 Total liquid frx reserves $16.689 bln $16.68 bln Forex held by central bank $12.808 bln $12.86 bln Forex held by commercial banks $3.881 bln $3.82 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Nov n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.29 1.4 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 10.19 11 Wholesale price index Nov n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.53 0.4 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 11.10 15.4 Trade Balance Nov $-2.17 bln $-1.71 bln Exports Nov $1.55 $1.89 Imports Nov $3.72 $3.60 ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10 Population (millions) *177.18 173.51 Per capita income $1254 $1073 External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-15.59 bln $-15.42 bln Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln Current a/c balance $268 mln $-3.456 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)