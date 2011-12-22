BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
DAILY INDICATORS WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 89.00/89.96 89.90/89.95 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 90.05/90.25 90.00/90.20 Karachi 100-share index 11,268.55 11,338.04 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 48,000 46,971 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 14 Nov 30 Three-months bills B/Rejected 11.6450 Six-month bills B/Rejected 11.6722 12-month bills B/Rejected 11.8016 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 21 Nov 23 11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.4531 12,2201 11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 12.6993 B/Rejected 11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB B/Rejected B/Rejected 12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 12.6993 12,3217 12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB No No B/Received B/Received 13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No No B/Received B/Received 13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon No No B/Received B/Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Dec 9 Dec 2 Total liquid frx reserves $16,689 bln $16.68 bln Forex held by central bank $12.808 bln $12.86 bln Forex held by commercial banks $3.881 bln $3.82 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Nov n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.29 1.4 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 10.19 11 Wholesale price index Nov n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.53 0.4 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 11.10 15.4 Trade Balance Nov $-2.17 bln $-1.71 bln Exports Nov $1.55 $1.89 Imports Nov $3.72 $3.60 ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10 Population (millions) *177.18 173.51 Per capita income $1254 $1073 External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-15.59 bln $-15.42 bln Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln Current a/c balance $268 mln $-3.456 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)