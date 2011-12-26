DAILY INDICATORS
FRIDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 89.20/89.30 89.33/89.49
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 89.30/89.60 89.80/90.00
Karachi 100-share index 11,301.09 11,306.10
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 47,142 47,314
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 14 Nov 30
Three-months bills B/Rejected 11.6450
Six-month bills B/Rejected 11.6722
12-month bills B/Rejected 11.8016
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction
results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 21 Nov 23
11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.4531 12,2201
11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 12.6993 B/Rejected
11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB B/Rejected B/Rejected
12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 12.6993 12,3217
12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB No No
B/Received B/Received
13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No No
B/Received B/Received
13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon No No
B/Received B/Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Dec 16 Dec 9
Total liquid frx reserves $16,658 bln $16.689 bln
Forex held by central bank $12.758 bln $12.808 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $3.900 bln $3.881 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Nov n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.29 1.4
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 10.19 11
Wholesale price index Nov n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.53 0.4
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 11.10 15.4
Trade Balance Nov $-2.17 bln $-1.71 bln
Exports Nov $1.55 $1.89
Imports Nov $3.72 $3.60
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10
Population (millions) *177.18 173.51
Per capita income $1254 $1073
External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct
Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct
Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-15.59 bln $-15.42 bln
Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln
Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln
Current a/c balance $268 mln $-3.456 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
