DAILY INDICATORS
THURSDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 90.10/90.15 89.97/90.02
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 91.20/91.50 90.70/91.00
Karachi 100-share index 10,909.12 10,930.49
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 48,428 47,957
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 11 Dec 28
Three-months bills 11.7825 11.8283
Six-month bills 11.8295 B/Rejected
12-month bills 11.8894 11.9019
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction
results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 21 Nov 23
11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.4531 12.2201
11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 12.6993 B/Rejected
11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB B/Rejected B/Rejected
12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 12.6993 12.3217
12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB No No
B/Received B/Received
13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No No
B/Received B/Received
13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon No No
B/Received B/Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Jan 6 Dec 30
Total liquid frx reserves $16.901 bln $16.92 bln
Forex held by central bank $12.821 bln $12.88 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.080 bln $4.04 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Dec n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 0.70 0.29
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 9.75 10.19
Wholesale price index Dec n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 1.3 0.53
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec n/a 11.10
Trade Balance Dec $-2.41 bln $-2.17 bln
Exports Dec $1.85 $1.55
Imports Dec $4.26 $3.72
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10
Population (millions) *177.18 173.51
Per capita income $1254 $1073
External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct
Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct
Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-15.59 bln $-15.42 bln
Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln
Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln
Current a/c balance $268 mln $-3.456 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)