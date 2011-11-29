DAILY INDICATORS
MONDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 88.02/88.07 87.75/87.80
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 88.15/88.35 87.65/87.85
Karachi 100-share index 11,494.15 11,648.14
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 48,685 47,742
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 16 Nov 2
Three-months bills 11,7825 11.7825
Six-month bills 11.8070 11.8070
12-month bills 11.8769 11.8769
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction
results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 23 Oct 12
11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.2201 12,1550
11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB B/Rejected 12,1909
11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB B/Rejected B/Rejected
12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 12.3217 12,2418
12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB No No
B/Received B/Received
13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No No
B/Received B/Received
13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon No No
B/Received B/Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Nov 18 Nov 11
Total liquid frx reserves $16,961 bln $17.031 bln
Forex held by central bank $13.202 bln $13.269 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $3.759 bln $3.762 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Oct n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 1.4 1.03
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 11 10.46
Wholesale price index Oct n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 0.4 0.25
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 15.4 16.98
Trade Balance Oct $-1.71 bln $-1.786 bln
Exports Oct $1.89 $1.836
Imports Oct $3.60 $3.622
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10
Population (millions) *177.18 173.51
Per capita income $1254 $1073
External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct
Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct
Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-xx) $-15.59 bln $-15.42 bln
Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln
Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln
Current a/c balance $268 mln $-3.456 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)