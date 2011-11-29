DAILY INDICATORS

MONDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 88.02/88.07 87.75/87.80 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 88.15/88.35 87.65/87.85 Karachi 100-share index 11,494.15 11,648.14 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 48,685 47,742

CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 16 Nov 2 Three-months bills 11,7825 11.7825 Six-month bills 11.8070 11.8070 12-month bills 11.8769 11.8769 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Nov 23 Oct 12 11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.2201 12,1550 11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB B/Rejected 12,1909 11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB B/Rejected B/Rejected 12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 12.3217 12,2418 12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB No No

B/Received B/Received 13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No No

B/Received B/Received 13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon No No

B/Received B/Received

WEEKLY INDICATORS

Week ending Nov 18 Nov 11 Total liquid frx reserves $16,961 bln $17.031 bln Forex held by central bank $13.202 bln $13.269 bln Forex held by commercial banks $3.759 bln $3.762 bln

MONTHLY INDICATORS

LAST PVS Consumer price index Oct n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 1.4 1.03 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 11 10.46 Wholesale price index Oct n/a n/a

Change mth/mth (pct) Oct 0.4 0.25 Change yr/yr (pct) Oct 15.4 16.98 Trade Balance Oct $-1.71 bln $-1.786 bln Exports Oct $1.89 $1.836 Imports Oct $3.60 $3.622

ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10 Population (millions) *177.18 173.51 Per capita income $1254 $1073 External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct Trade balance (FBS July-xx) $-15.59 bln $-15.42 bln Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln Current a/c balance $268 mln $-3.456 bln

* = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics

(Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)