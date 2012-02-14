US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
DAILY INDICATORS MONDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 90.80/90.85 90.69/90.74 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 90.75/90.95 90.65/90.85 Karachi 100-share index 12,250.00 12,231.60 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 50,228 50,228 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 8 Jan 25 Three-months bills 11.7367 11.5992 Six-month bills 11.8070 11.6273 12-month bills 11.8894 11.7265 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 21 Nov 23 11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.4531 12.2201 11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 12.6993 B/Rejected 11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB B/Rejected B/Rejected 12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 12.6993 12.3217 12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB No No B/Received B/Received 13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No No B/Received B/Received 13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon No No B/Received B/Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Feb 3 Jan 27 Total liquid frx reserves $16.690 bln $16.870 bln Forex held by central bank $12.324 bln $12.523 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.366 bln $4.347 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Jan n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Jan 1.54 0.70 Change yr/yr (pct) Jan 10.10 9.75 Wholesale price index Jan n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Jan n/a 1.3 Change yr/yr (pct) Jan n/a n/a Trade Balance Dec $-2.41 bln $-2.17 bln Exports Dec $1.85 $1.55 Imports Dec $1.26 $3.72 ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10 Population (millions) *177.18 173.51 Per capita income $1254 $1073 External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-15.59 bln $-15.42 bln Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln Current a/c balance $268 mln $-3.456 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)