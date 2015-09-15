By Asad Hashim
| ISLAMABAD, Sept 15
ISLAMABAD, Sept 15 Pakistani farmers will
receive $3.2 billion in grants, subsidies and loan advances from
the government, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced on
Tuesday, in a bid to spur sluggish growth in one of the
country's main economic sectors.
The new schemes represent the government's largest economic
development programme for the agricultural sector since it was
voted into office in 2013.
The funds will be provided through immediate cash grants and
subsidies on agricultural inputs worth $1.4 billion, while loan
advances worth $1.85 billion will also be made and disbursements
begin this year, he said.
"The conditions of the agricultural sector do not inspire
confidence," Sharif said as he announced the new package at a
farmers' convention in Islamabad.
The reforms and grants will primarily target small farmers,
classified as those with holdings of 12.5 acres (5.1 hectares)
or less.
The package includes immediate cash grants for rice and
cotton farmers, cuts in fertiliser prices, and a government
scheme to pay insurance premiums for farmers who cannot afford
them.
It also includes collateral guarantees for loans, and tax
breaks for the dairy, poultry and fish farming sectors.
Agriculture accounts for roughly 23.8 percent of Pakistan's
gross domestic product, according to the country's central bank.
Wheat, cotton, rice, sugarcane and maize being its main crops.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)