BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
ISLAMABAD Jan 2 Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) rose 9.75 percent in December from a year earlier, the Federal Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.
CPI was down 0.70 percent over November. (Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Writing by Faisal Aziz)
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)