ISLAMABAD/KARACHI Jan 2 Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) rose 9.75 percent in December from a year earlier, the Federal Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

CPI was down 0.70 percent over November.

KEY POINTS:

- The main commodities prices that rose in December were: eggs (6.84 percent), wheat (2.88 percent) and fish (2.62 percent).

- The main commodities prices that decreased in December were: Onions (27.60 percent), potatoes (22.14 percent), and sugar (17.44 percent).

- The wholesale index decreased 1.3 percent in December from November.

- Average inflation from July to December 2011/12 fiscal year rose 10.87 percent from July to December 2010/11 fiscal year.

COMMENTARY:

MOHAMMED SOHAIL, CHIEF EXECUTIVE AT TOPLINE SECURITIES LTD:

"Adequate food supply and higher base resulted in low inflation and we believe that the full year average CPI to remain below the government's target of 12 percent."

ASIF QURESHI, DIRECTOR AT OPTIMUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT:

"The decline month on month is mainly due to a steep decline in food prices, however going forward inflation is likely to start creeping up again."

(Reporting by Qasim Nauman & Sahar Ahmed; Writing by Faisal Aziz)