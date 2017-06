KARACHI Nov 19 Pakistan's current account deficit stood at a provisional $220 million in October, compared with a deficit of $1.034 billion in the previous month, the central bank said.

For the July-October period, the deficit stood at a provisional $1.555 billion, compared with $541 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The current account recorded a revised surplus of $268 million in 2010/11, compared with a deficit of $3.946 billion in 2009/10. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)