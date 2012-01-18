KARACHI Jan 18 Pakistan's current account posted a provisional surplus of $160 million in December 2011, compared with a surplus of $597 million in December 2010, the central bank said on Wednesday.

While it is an improvement over November, when the current account posted a deficit of $688 million, analysts said the surplus is unlikely to be sustainable amid a lack of external aid and scheduled debt repayments.

The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.154 billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

*********************************

KEY POINTS

- Remittances from overseas Pakistanis increased to $1.085 billion in December, compared with $925 million in November and $863 million in December 2010.

- The trade deficit narrowed in December to $1.025 billion, compared with $1.239 billion in November, and $1.116 billion in December 2010.

*********************************

COMMENTARY

ASIF QURESHI, DIRECTOR AT OPTIMUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD

"The improvement in the current account, month over month has mainly been due to higher current transfers, which includes remittances, and lower trade deficit."

ANUM DHEDHI, ECONOMIST AT AKD SECURITIES LTD

"The surplus recorded in December is unlikely to be sustainable as there are risks to the current account, especially as the IMF repayments start from next month."

"There are definitely concerns on the external (balance of payments) front." (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton and Rebecca Conway)