UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12
June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 33 points at 7,494, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
KARACHI, March 19 Pakistan's current account deficit widened to $2.952 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $194 million over the same period in the previous year, the central bank said on Monday.
The current account deficit in February alone was $260 million, compared with a deficit of $98 million in February 2011.
The deficit was $364 million in January 2012. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by John Stonestreet)
June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 33 points at 7,494, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
(Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew June 12 Most Asian currencies traded in tight ranges on Monday, tracking movements in the U.S. dollar ahead of the Federal Reserves' policy meeting this week, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates. A Reuters poll showed that while markets have priced in a 25-basis point rise in rates, investors' will be looking for any fresh hints on the pace of further tightening and for details on its plans for trimming its