KARACHI, March 19 Pakistan's current account deficit widened to $2.952 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $194 million over the same period in the previous year, the central bank said on Monday.

The current account deficit in February alone was $260 million, compared with a deficit of $98 million in February 2011.

The deficit was $364 million in January 2012. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by John Stonestreet)