(Adds details, commentary)

KARACHI, March 19 Pakistan's current account deficit widened to $2.952 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $194 million over the same period in the previous year, the central bank said on Monday.

The current account deficit in February was $260 million, compared with a deficit of $98 million in February 2011.

************************************

KEY POINTS

- The eight months trade deficit widened to $10.515 billion from $7.349 billion.

- Pakistan uses dollars to pay for its oil imports, about 40 percent of its total import bill. International oil prices were steady at high levels close to $126 a barrel on Monday.

***********************************

COMMENTARY

ASIF QURESHI, DIRECTOR AT OPTIMUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD

"The current account deficit is about 1.26 percent of GDP, and although (that).... may not be that big, financing the current account is still a great challenge because of lack of external aid available."

ANUM DHEDHI, ECONOMIST AT AKD SECURITIES LTD

"The current account deficit for the full year is likely to widen to between $3.5 billion and $4 billion, and any increase in international oil prices will add pressure." (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by John Stonestreet)