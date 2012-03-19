(Adds details, commentary)
KARACHI, March 19 Pakistan's current account
deficit widened to $2.952 billion in the first eight months of
the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $194 million over the
same period in the previous year, the central bank said on
Monday.
The current account deficit in February was $260 million,
compared with a deficit of $98 million in February 2011.
************************************
KEY POINTS
- The eight months trade deficit widened to $10.515 billion
from $7.349 billion.
- Pakistan uses dollars to pay for its oil imports, about 40
percent of its total import bill. International oil prices were
steady at high levels close to $126 a barrel on Monday.
***********************************
COMMENTARY
ASIF QURESHI, DIRECTOR AT OPTIMUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD
"The current account deficit is about 1.26 percent of GDP,
and although (that).... may not be that big, financing the
current account is still a great challenge because of lack of
external aid available."
ANUM DHEDHI, ECONOMIST AT AKD SECURITIES LTD
"The current account deficit for the full year is likely to
widen to between $3.5 billion and $4 billion, and any increase
in international oil prices will add pressure."
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by John Stonestreet)