KARACHI Feb 17 Pakistan's current account deficit widened to a provisional $305 million in January 2012, compared with an $118 million shortfall in January 2011, the central bank said on Friday.

The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.633 billion in the first seven months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a deficit of $96 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)