ISLAMABAD, June 4 Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that economic growth in 2015/16 (July-June) would rise to 5.5 percent from 4.2 percent in 2014/15, and continue accelerating over the following two years.

"Our GDP (growth) target for 2015/16 is 5.5 percent, for the next year 6 percent, and for 2017/18 our GDP (growth) target is 7 percent," Dar told reporters a day before he presents next year's budget to parliament.

He also said that the government aimed to keep inflation in "single digits" over the next three years.

The fall in oil prices has helped curb price rises in Pakistan, with average annual inflation between July and May at 4.65 percent, well below the 8 percent targeted in the 2014/15 budget.

That gave the State Bank of Pakistan room to cut interest rates to 7 percent last month, the lowest level for several decades.

The government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, under pressure to do more to revive the economy, hopes lower borrowing costs will create favourable conditions for badly needed foreign investment.

Despite its economy stabilising since the global financial crisis, Pakistan still faces a major security threat from Islamist militants, while regular power shortages have proven a drag on industrial output.

Dar said he hoped foreign exchange reserves would reach $20 billion in 2018. They have more than doubled since the beginning of 2014, and now stand at around $17.7 billion.

He added that the tax-to-GDP ration, which he said currently stood at 11 percent, would increase to 13 percent over the next three years.

Some economists put that ratio at nearer 9 percent, and complain that tax collection in the south Asian nation of more than 180 million is abysmally low. Dar is expected to flesh out how he intends to boost the tax base in his budget. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Toby Chopra)