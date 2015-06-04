(Adds details, quotes)
ISLAMABAD, June 4 Pakistan Finance Minister
Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that economic growth in 2015/16
(July-June) would rise to 5.5 percent from 4.2 percent in
2014/15, and continue accelerating over the following two years.
"Our GDP (growth) target for 2015/16 is 5.5 percent, for the
next year 6 percent, and for 2017/18 our GDP (growth) target is
7 percent," Dar told reporters a day before he presents next
year's budget to parliament.
He also said that the government aimed to keep inflation in
"single digits" over the next three years.
The fall in oil prices has helped curb price rises in
Pakistan, with average annual inflation between July and May at
4.65 percent, well below the 8 percent targeted in the 2014/15
budget.
That gave the State Bank of Pakistan room to cut interest
rates to 7 percent last month, the lowest level for several
decades.
The government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, under
pressure to do more to revive the economy, hopes lower borrowing
costs will create favourable conditions for badly needed foreign
investment.
Despite its economy stabilising since the global financial
crisis, Pakistan still faces a major security threat from
Islamist militants, while regular power shortages have proven a
drag on industrial output.
Dar said he hoped foreign exchange reserves would reach $20
billion in 2018. They have more than doubled since the beginning
of 2014, and now stand at around $17.7 billion.
He added that the tax-to-GDP ration, which he said currently
stood at 11 percent, would increase to 13 percent over the next
three years.
Some economists put that ratio at nearer 9 percent, and
complain that tax collection in the south Asian nation of more
than 180 million is abysmally low. Dar is expected to flesh out
how he intends to boost the tax base in his budget.
