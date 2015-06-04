ISLAMABAD, June 4 Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that economic growth in 2015/16 (July-June) would rise to 5.5 percent from 4.2 percent in 2014/15, and continue accelerating over the following two years.

"Our GDP (growth) target for 2015/16 is 5.5 percent, for the next year 6 percent, and for 2017/18 our GDP (growth) target is 7 percent," Dar told reporters a day before he presents the 2015/16 budget to parliament.

He also said that the government aimed to keep inflation in "single digits" over the next three years. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Toby Chopra)