KARACHI Jan 19 Pakistan's central bank is expected to announce its monetary policy on Feb. 11 for the subsequent two months, chief spokesman for the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Syed Wasimuddin said on Thursday.

The central bank kept its key policy rate unchanged at 12 percent on Nov. 30.

"SBP Governor Yaseen Anwar will unveil the next monetary policy statement at a press conference in Karachi on February 11 at 4 p.m.," said Wasimuddin.

The bank also decided to reschedule its meetings on monetary policy to the first half of February, April, June, August, October and December.

It had previously said meetings would be held in the last week of January, March, May, July, September and November. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry)