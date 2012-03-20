KARACHI, March 20 Pakistan's economy is expected to grow by 3 to 4 percent in the fiscal year to end-June, though risks to macroeconomic stability have increased in recent months, the central bank said on Tuesday.

These risks stem from weaknesses in the external sector and a widening fiscal deficit, which is expected to grow to between 5.5 and 6.5 percent of gross domestic product in current fiscal year 2011/12, the State Bank of Pakistan said in its second quarterly report. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)