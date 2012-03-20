(Adds details, quotes)
By Sahar Ahmed
KARACHI, March 20 Pakistan's economy is expected
to grow by 3 to 4 percent in the fiscal year to end-June, though
risks to macroeconomic stability have increased in recent
months, the central bank said on Tuesday.
This compared to the government's target for gross domestic
product (GDP) growth of 4.2 percent for the year. GDP expanded
by 2.4 percent in the previous fiscal year.
The risks stem from weaknesses in the external sector and a
widening fiscal deficit, which is expected to grow to between
5.5 and 6.5 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year, the State
Bank of Pakistan said in a quarterly report.
"Containing the overall fiscal deficit to its revised target
of 4.7 percent of GDP seems to be challenging," the report said.
The government had originally set a target of 4 percent of
GDP for the 2011/12 fiscal deficit, but revised it to 4.7
percent after it hit 2.5 percent in the first half of the fiscal
year.
In order to finance the deficit, the government may borrow
from commercial banks, making them less likely to lend to the
private sector, which could choke growth.
On the external front, the State Bank of Pakistan projects
the current account deficit to range between 1.5 and 2.5 percent
of GDP for FY11/12.
According to the latest data available, the current account
deficit widened to $2.952 billion in the first eight months of
2011/12 -- about 1.26 percent of GDP.
While the current account deficit may not be that big,
financing of the deficit poses a grave concern. Amid lack of
external funding, the central bank is likely to use its foreign
exchange reserves to finance the deficit.
This will draw down its reserves and put pressure on the
rupee, which closed at 90.71/75 on Tuesday. It hit a record low
of 91.28 in January.
Inflation is projected to be between 11 and 12 percent for
the year ending June 30, compared with the government's target
of 12 percent.