By Tomasz Janowski
LAHORE, Pakistan, May 24 Pakistan's new
leadership expects first results of its planned steps to shore
up its finances and ease a power crisis in two or three months
and only then should decide whether and on what terms to seek an
IMF bailout, a senior policy adviser said on Friday.
Most economists, lenders and rating agencies say that the
nation's finances have reached such a critical stage that a deal
with the International Monetary Fund will be necessary and the
sooner it comes the better.
But Sartaj Aziz, 84, who has been advising incoming Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif, and is expected to take over as his chief
economic and foreign policy adviser when the new government is
sworn in in coming days, said a deal with the IMF now would be
self-defeating.
"Right now, you can't reach an agreement with the IMF
because the kind of conditions they would impose on you would
not allow you to grow," said Aziz, who served as finance and
foreign minister in Sharif's two previous cabinets in the 1990s.
"But if our economic revival package starts working in two
months, three months' time, and it is clear that exports are
picking up, our revenues are going up, then you need much less
adjustment than indicated by the present situation."
The Asian Development Bank, one of Pakistan's major lenders,
estimates it will need $6 billion to $9 billion to meet its
obligations, including about $5 billion in outstanding debt on
an earlier $11 billion IMF package suspended in 2011.
But Aziz said those needs may prove smaller if the economy
responded to new policies.
"We may have to go to the IMF, but if we go with the revived
economy then probably all we will need is a loan to cover the
repayments," he said.
Aziz said talks with the IMF were going on and did not rule
out a decision sooner if a thorough review of state finances by
the incoming government showed that the situation was more
serious than thought.
Sharif, toppled by the military 14 years ago, swept back to
power in a landmark May 11 election that marked the first
transfer of power between civilian governments in Pakistan's
66-year history, about half of which has been spent under
military rule.
NEARLY BROKE
That, combined with a strong voter turnout and a clear
majority captured by Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N), raised hopes for economic revival and greater
stability.
But he takes over a country that is almost broke, plagued by
a Taliban insurgency and sectarian violence, crippling power
cuts and a growing army of unemployed.
The nuclear-armed country of 180 million, the world's sixth
most populous, has long been an economic underachiever,
habitually relying on aid from international partners concerned
about its strategic importance.
Aziz, who led work on the PLM-N's policy manifesto, said the
new cabinet would tackle in its first 100 days the most pressing
challenges of power shortages and financial haemorrhage with a
series of steps to cut waste and improve efficiency.
Aziz said tackling inefficiencies, clamping down on those
who don't pay bills, should help squeeze 10-12 percent more
energy from the existing system, and the Pakistani people, some
of whom have no electricity for 20 hours a day, should feel the
difference in coming weeks.
On the budget side, the government will overhaul
loss-making state firms by installing managers with private
sector credentials, tighten tax collection by building
computerized databases and freeze hiring by government agencies,
Aziz said.
But he suggested the new administration had little appetite
for quick, but painful fixes prescribed by the IMF and others -
an increase in electricity tariffs and subsidy cuts and
abolition of special tax exemptions granted to well-connected
businesses and individuals.
Asked what concrete steps would follow Sharif's declared
intention to improve ties with India strained by a long-standing
dispute over the Kashmir region, Aziz brought as examples
relaxation of visa requirements, removal of non-tariff barriers
and the better integration of energy systems.
Asked what concrete steps the new government would take to
improve Pakistan's security, essential to boost its investment
appeal, Aziz acknowledged there was no blueprint.
"The problem is that security and foreign policy are not
entirely under our control. Economic vision is under our control
so we can spell it out, but what happens to Afghanistan after
the Americans withdraw in 2014 also plays a role."
