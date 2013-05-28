ISLAMABAD May 28 Pakistan's new government
plans to sell $5 billion in treasury bills to pay off a chain of
debt choking the country's power sector and its economy and
boost electricity output by a quarter - all within its first 100
days in power.
The incoming administration of Prime Minister-elect Nawaz
Sharif has identified widespread blackouts that last up to 20
hours a day in some areas as its top political and economic
challenge.
The deepening power shortages have sparked violent protests
and cost hundreds of thousands of jobs in a country already
beset by high unemployment, a failing economy, widespread
poverty, sectarian bloodshed and a Taliban insurgency.
Several key members of the incoming government's energy team
interviewed by Reuters over the past few days said that out of a
long list of challenges ranging from lack of investment to
electricity theft, plugging a 500 billion rupee ($5.08 billion)
financing hole was the most pressing task.
Sources in the new administration said these funds would be
raised through sales of 3-month, 6-month and 12-month treasury
bills.
By breaking a vicious cycle of withheld payments running
through the entire power-generation chain from end consumers to
electricity distributors, power plants to refiners who can't
import enough oil because of unpaid fuel bills, the team hopes
to bring immediate relief.
"In the first three months of our government, we plan to add
2,000-3,000 megawatts to the national grid and at least 16,000
megawatts in the medium term," said Khawaja Asif, who is due to
take the energy portfolio in Sharif's cabinet that will be sworn
in on June 5.
Pakistan's power sector now generates about 8,000 MW, with
needs estimated at 15,000.
A "100-day roadmap" for the energy sector, due to be
unveiled by Sharif on June 5, and made available to Reuters,
also calls for an overhaul of a decades-old system of subsidies
that is considered one of the root causes of the crisis.
100-DAY ROADMAP
"It makes no sense that you subsidise electricity at the
same rate for the person who drives a Mercedes and the poor guy
who rides a bicycle to work," said Asif, who briefly served as
minister for petroleum and natural resources in 2008 and headed
a privatisation body in a previous Sharif cabinet in the 1990s.
"People who can pay more for power will pay more. That will
be the hallmark of our government's energy policy."
That, alongside a promised push to tackle electricity theft
and a growing mountain of unpaid electricity bills, can set the
new government on a collision course with the country's rich and
influential elite.
While hooking up a cable to overhead electricity wires is
the common man's way of getting power without paying for it,
well-connected businessmen, politicians and even government
departments simply refuse to pay their bills.
The incoming government's response is to pick competent
managers to run power distribution companies and give them
revenue and other performance targets.
"The priority is to appoint professional management in power
distribution companies, and sack political appointees and
cronies of the previous government," said Suleman Shahbaz, Nawaz
Sharif's nephew who runs the party's economic think-tank.
The sector has long been plagued by waste and allegations of
endemic corruption with public funds lavished on poorly-run
state power firms while more efficient independent power
producers were starving for cash.
"It is mind-boggling that there was so much low-hanging
fruit that the previous government didn't even bother to pick,"
said Miftah Ismail, who co-authored the incoming
administration's energy policy, referring to missed
opportunities.
The 100-day plan is meant to buy the government time to
focus on medium- and long-term solutions, such as modernisation
of power generators, investment in new capacity, encouraging
sugar mills to use biofuels to produce electricity and finally,
to reduce the nation's reliance on expensive imported oil.
"We have to move from oil to coal, hydro and gas-based power
generation to bring down costs," said Ismail. "There is no other
way."
With an estimated nationwide electricity shortfall of more
than 60 percent exacerbating a balance of payments crisis, Asif
says the new government is well aware of its responsibility.
"How we tackle the energy crisis will not just determine the
political life of this government but also life itself of this
country," he said. "Failure is not an option."
($1 = 98.4550 Pakistani rupees)
(Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Robert Birsel)