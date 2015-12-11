ISLAMABAD Dec 11 Pakistan's economy grew 4.2
percent in fiscal 2015, but investors remain wary of systemic
weaknesses, the central bank said on Friday, urging the
government to adopt clearer, more consistent policies on
industry and trade.
The economy needs to expand at least six percent each year
to absorb new entrants into the work force from Pakistan's
growing population of 190 million.
"Investors' confidence demands the presence of a predictable
macroeconomic environment with a well-coordinated and consistent
long-term industrial and trade policies," the State Bank said in
its annual report.
Although growth for the financial year to June 2015 fell
short of a target of 5.1 percent, it was slightly better than
the 4.0 percent achieved in 2014, the bank said.
"Pakistan's economy did reasonably well," it added. "GDP
growth posted a marginal increase over last year, whereas key
macroeconomic indicators, like inflation, fiscal balance and
current account balance recorded improvements."
Like most other nations, Pakistan benefited from lower
global prices of oil and commodities, which helped bring
inflation down to 4.6 percent from 8.6 percent the previous
year.
That helped to mitigate disappointing exports and a lack of
investment, two factors that would have spurred greater growth.
Energy shortages and unclear economic policies discouraged
investment, the bank said.
Pakistan recently introduced a surprise raft of import taxes
in a bid to plug holes in the budget left by the government's
unwillingness to tax the wealthy.
Such sudden supplementary measures are frequent, but
unpredictable, as the government routinely misses its targets.
It has done nothing to reform its dysfunctional tax system and
the International Monetary Fund says the burden of indirect
taxes generally falls hardest on the poor.
As a result, the picture for exports and foreign direct
investment was bleak, the bank said.
"Exports and foreign direct investment - more sustainable
sources of foreign exchange earnings - are not showing any
encouraging picture," it added.
"The decline of 5.7 percent in FY15 exports, compared to an
increase of 2.7 percent last year, is disappointing."
Foreign direct investment was less than half the $851
million of the previous year, mainly due to divestment in
cement, metal and pharmaceuticals and lower inflows in oil and
gas exploration and telecoms.
