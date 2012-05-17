ISLAMABAD May 17 Pakistan's current account deficit widened to a provisional $3.394 billion in the first 10 months of the 2011/12 fiscal year from $3.081 billion in the first nine, the central bank said on Thursday.

There was a provisional surplus of $466 million in the first ten months of the previous fiscal year, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The current account had a provisional deficit of $313 million in April 2012. The January-March 2012 period had a provisional deficit of $655 million. (Writing by Qasim Nauman; Editing by Nick Macfie)