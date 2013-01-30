ISLAMABAD Jan 30 Pakistan's gross domestic product grew 3.7 percent during the 2011/12 financial year, compared with 3 percent a year earlier, and is likely to post similar growth in the current year, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Wednesday.

It said growth was more broad-based and evenly distributed across agriculture, industry and the services sector.

"We are confident that milder flooding this year and the underlying factors that allowed for 3.7 percent growth in FY12 will largely remain in play," the bank said in a report. (Reporting by Nick Macfie; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)