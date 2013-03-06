BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences restarts operations at its Gajraula unit
* Says co restarts operations at its distillery unit at Gajraula from June 1, 2017
ISLAMABAD, March 6 Pakistan has reached a critical balance of payments predicament and will need another package from the International Monetary Fund before the end of the year to avert a crisis, one of the country's biggest lenders said on Wednesday.
The Asian Development Bank's country director, Werner Liepach, also told Reuters in an interview Pakistan will need up to $9 billion from the IMF to cushion the economy. (Reporting by Michael Georgy; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
* Says co restarts operations at its distillery unit at Gajraula from June 1, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 01 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.