ISLAMABAD, March 6 Pakistan has reached a critical balance of payments predicament and will need another package from the International Monetary Fund before the end of the year to avert a crisis, one of the country's biggest lenders said on Wednesday.

The Asian Development Bank's country director, Werner Liepach, also told Reuters in an interview Pakistan will need up to $9 billion from the IMF to cushion the economy. (Reporting by Michael Georgy; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)