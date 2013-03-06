(Adds quotes)
ISLAMABAD, March 6 Pakistan has reached a
critical balance of payments predicament and will need another
package from the International Monetary Fund before the end of
the year to avert a crisis, one of the country's biggest lenders
to the country said on Wednesday.
The Asian Development Bank's country director, Werner
Liepach, also told Reuters in an interview Pakistan will need up
to $9 billion from the IMF to cushion the economy.
Pakistan currently has enough hard currency to cover about
two months of imports. Asked if Pakistan, a key U.S. ally, was
in a balance of payments crisis, Liepach said:
"It depends how you define a crisis. Maybe we are already in
a crisis."
In 2008, Pakistan averted a balance of payments problem by
securing an $11 billion IMF loan package. The IMF suspended the
programme in 2011 after economic and reform targets were missed.
Some analysts have since warned about the prospect of a new
balance of payments crisis.
Werner predicted Pakistan would have to go back to the IMF
for another bailout to avert a new crisis, this time an amount
of up to $9 billion.
The ADB, along with the IMF, has been pushing Pakistan's
unpopular government to carry out politically-sensitive reforms
to strengthen the economy and widen the country's revenue base.
The country owes the IMF just over $6.2 billion. It is due
for a big repayment in the first six months of 2013, a schedule
that will strain reserves and may accelerate the slide of the
rupee currency.
(Reporting by Michael Georgy; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)