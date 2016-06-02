ISLAMABAD, June 2 Pakistan's government revenue collection inched up 10.4 percent to in the first nine months of the fiscal year ending June 30, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Exports through April slowed by 9 percent year-on-year to $18.8 billion, weighed down by crop failures production of main export cotton, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told reporters.

The current account deficit through March eased a bit to $1.6 billion, or 0.6 percent of GDP, according to ministry figures. In a press conference ahead of the report's release, Dar had said the current account deficit number was $1.52 billion.

Foreign direct investment through April was $1.03 billion, compared with $907 million the same period of the last fiscal year.

