BRIEF-HealthFirst Financial secures $70 mln line of credit
* HealthFirst Financial says has secured a $70 million line of credit from Umpqua Bank, Columbia Bank, Opus Bank, and Pacific Continental Bank Source text for Eikon:
ISLAMABAD Nov 26 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, according to a statement from the bank, citing overall macroeconomic stability and relatively stable consumer inflation.
"This manageable inflationary environment over the near-term bodes well for the current growth momentum," the bank said.
Pakistan's year-on-year consumer inflation rose to 4.21 percent in October, the bureau of statistics announced earlier this month. (Reporting by Asad Hashim; Editing by Mike Collett-White)
* Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: