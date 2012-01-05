DAILY INDICATORS WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 90.27/90.31 90.11/90.16 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 90.15/90.35 90.00/90.20 Karachi 100-share index 11,361.97 11,402.04 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 46,971 46,585 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 28 Dec 14 Three-months bills 11.8283 B/Rejected Six-month bills B/Rejected B/Rejected 12-month bills 11.9019 B/Rejected Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 21 Nov 23 11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.4531 12.2201 11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 12.6993 B/Rejected 11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB B/Rejected B/Rejected 12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 12.6993 12.3217 12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB No No B/Received B/Received 13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No No B/Received B/Received 13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon No No B/Received B/Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Dec 23 Dec 16 Total liquid frx reserves $16.77 bln $16.66 bln Forex held by central bank $12.81 bln $12.76 bln Forex held by commercial banks $3.96 bln $3.90 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Dec n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 0.70 0.29 Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 9.75 10.19 Wholesale price index Dec n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 1.3 0.53 Change yr/yr (pct) Dec n/a 11.10 Trade Balance Nov $-2.17 bln $-1.71 bln Exports Nov $1.55 bln $1.89 bln Imports Nov $3.72 bln $3.60 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10 Population (millions) *177.18 173.51 Per capita income $1,254 $1,073 External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-15.59 bln $-15.42 bln Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln Current a/c balance $268 mln $-3.456 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)