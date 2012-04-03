DAILY INDICATORS MONDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 90.63/90.68 90.61/90.66 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 90.90/91.15 90.90/91.10 Karachi 100-share index 13,663.32 13,761.76 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 49,144 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 21 March 7 Three-months bills 11.8742 11.8283 Six-month bills 11.9420 11.8970 12-month bills 11.9396 11.9396 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 14 Feb 15 11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.5890 12.4459 11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 12.9389 12.8089 11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB --------- -------- 12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 13.1999 12.9091 12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB --------- -------- 13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No No B/Received B/Received 13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon --------- -------- WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending March 23 March 16 Total liquid frx reserves $16.441 bln $16.39 bln Forex held by central bank $11.767 bln $11.67 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.674 bln $4.72 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Mar n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Mar 1.17 0.30 Change yr/yr (pct) Mar 10.79 11.05 Wholesale price index Mar n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Mar n/a n/a Change yr/yr (pct) Mar n/a n/a Trade Balance Feb $-1.43 bln $-1.7 bln Exports Feb n/a n/a Imports Feb n/a n/a ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10 Population (millions) *177.18 173.51 Per capita income $1,254 $1,073 External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-15.59 bln $-15.42 bln Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln Current a/c balance $268 mln $-3.456 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)