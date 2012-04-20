DAILY INDICATORS
THURSDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 90.71/90.76 90.70/90.75
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 91.10/91.30 91.05/91.20
Karachi 100-share index 13,929.47 13,937.95
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 48,574 48,624
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on April 18 April 4
Three-months bills 11.8742 11.8742
Six-month bills 11.9420 11.9420
12-month bills B/Rejected 11.9396
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction
results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 14 Feb 15
11.25 percent coupon, three-year PIB 12.5890 12.4459
11.50 percent coupon, five-year PIB 12.9389 12.8089
11.75 percent coupon, seven-year PIB --------- --------
12.00 percent coupon, 10-year PIB 13.1999 12.9091
12.50 percent coupon, 15-year PIB --------- --------
13.00 percent coupon, 20-Year PIB No No
B/Received B/Received
13.75 percent coupon, 30-year coupon --------- --------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending April 13 April 6
Total liquid frx reserves $16.6 bln $16.522 bln
Forex held by central bank $11.97 bln $11.865 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.63 bln $4.657 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Mar n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Mar 1.17 0.30
Change yr/yr (pct) Mar 10.79 11.05
Wholesale price index Mar n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Mar n/a n/a
Change yr/yr (pct) Mar n/a n/a
Trade Balance Mar $-1.496 bln $-1.43 bln
Exports Mar n/a n/a
Imports Mar n/a n/a
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2010/11 2009/10
Population (millions) *177.18 173.51
Per capita income $1,254 $1,073
External debt (billion dlr) *$59.53 $55.90
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) *5,594 4,894
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *2.4 pct 3.8 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *1.7 pct 4.9 pct
Services sector growth *4.1 pct 2.9 pct
Agricultural sector growth n/a n/a
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation *14.1 pct 11.5 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 4.3 pct 6.3 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-15.59 bln $-15.42 bln
Exports $24.83 bln $19.29 bln
Imports $40.41 bln $34.71 bln
Current a/c balance $268 mln $-3.456 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
